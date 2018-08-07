Sundowns and Hamren part ways

Sundowns appointed the Swedish coach as the club’s technical director at the start of the year.

“Mamelodi Sundowns have announced that their head of technical, Erik Hamren, has been released from his contract to take over as the national coach of Iceland, which participated in the Fifa World Cup in Russia,” read a statement from Sundowns.

“The president of Mamelodi Sundowns, Dr Patrice Motsepe, the board, technical team, management and staff thank Erik Hamren and wish him everything of the best in his new role,” the statement continued.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.