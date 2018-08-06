 
PSL News 6.8.2018 04:34 pm

Davids sad to lose Maboe to Sundowns

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
Lebohang Maboe of Maritzburg United celebrates goal (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Lebohang Maboe of Maritzburg United celebrates goal (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Lebohang Maboe joined Mamelodi Sundowns from Maritzburg United a day before the start of the 2018/19 season.

The attacking midfielder gave a good account of himself during his debut match for the Brazilians against Kaizer Chiefs at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday.

Maboe was one of the key players for Fadlu Davids’ side last season helping the team reach the final of the Nedbank Cup.

Davids has commended Maboe for his professionalism throughout the pre-season when there were reports linking him with a move away from the club.

“I am extremely happy for Lebo, sad for the club. You know when a player is doing pre-season and his body is here really pushing himself, but you can see 5% is not there. He is such a professional,” Davids told reporters.

Meanwhile, Davids was pleased with Keagan Buchanan’s performance during his debut game against Golden Arrows on Sunday.

“Keagan did well to adjust under tough conditions, our pitch is not the best at the moment to really play our game.”

