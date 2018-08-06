Pitso tips Sirino to win Player of the Season award

“Sirino is coming up well. If he carries on playing the way that he plays, he could be player of the year.” Mosimane told SuperSport TV after his team’s 1-1 draw against Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday.

Mosimane was also full of praise for Jeremy Brockie and Lyle Lakay for their displays against Chiefs.

“Jeremy Brockie showed that he is trying this season and he is a good player.

“Lyle Lakay, he showed good energy. We just have to correct one or two things. He must understand the way we play because he comes from an environment where they played differently,” commented Mosimane.

