Five talking points from the Absa Premiership 

Sandilands own goal

Orlando Pirates welcomed Highlands Park to the Orlando Stadium in their opening game for the 2018/2019 season. Pirates goalkeeper Wayne Sandilands got into the fans’ bad books when he conceded a soft goal from a back pass. He was booed by Pirates fans after throughout the match.

Black Leopards winning their first game

Lidoda Duvha opened their 2018/19 campaign on a good note by beating neighbours Polokwane City in a Limpopo derby on Saturday. The win showed all and sundry that the newly promoted side is not in the elite league to add numbers.

Pitso Mosimane questions Man of the Match award

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane was not pleased with the broadcasters’ choice to name Khama Billiat as the Man-of-the-Match in his club’s 1-1 draw against rivals Kaizer Chiefs at Loftus. Mosimane was not convinced Billat did enough to win the award.

Steve Komphela leads Celtic to victory

Komphela tasted victory in his first match back on the hot seat at Bloemfontein Celtic. Siwelele beat Chippa United 2-0 to mark Komphela’s return.

No radio broadcasting for PSL games

A lot of fans were left disappointed over the weekend when they couldn’t tune in to their radio stations to catch the opening games of the season. This comes after the SABC and PSL failed to reach an agreement over the radio broadcasting rights.

