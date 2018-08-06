Pieterse leaves SuperSport, set to join Sundowns

The lanky goalkeeper, who is expected to be unveiled as the Sundowns player this week, took to Instagram to thank the Matsatsantsa family for the ‘amazing’ two seasons he spent at the club.

“I want to take this opportunity to say thank you very much to the @supersport_unitedfc family 4 the 2 amazing years to the staff technical team and more especially the players & supporters we won a lot together and built an amazing relationship along the years thank you for my development and growth in the beautiful game on and off the field thank you for the awesome journey & opportunity GOD BLESS (sic),” wrote Pieterse.

Pieterse joined SuperSport from Kaizer Chiefs two seasons ago, citing lack of game time as the reason to leave Amakhosi.

He, however, struggled to unseat Ronwen Williams as the number one keeper at SuperSport and now has decided to leave the club.

