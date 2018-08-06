Dax finally joins Kaizer Chiefs

The player, who was set to join Chiefs before the start of the season, was involved in a contractual dispute with his club Foca Juniors.

Fosa Juniors are said to have withheld the player’s passport, claiming he had a contract with them that expires in 2020.

Dax denied the claim, saying he should leave the club for free as an amateur.

After intervention from the Madagascan government and Chiefs agreeing to pay Fosa Juniors, the player has finally joined Chiefs.

Chiefs announced Dax’s arrival on their official Twitter account on Monday.

Dax is Here “I am very happy to be here. I have been following Kaizer Chiefs closely on Facebook during the last few weeks.” – Andriamirado Aro Hasina Andrianarimanana Amakhosi ho an’ny Fiainana! – Amakhosi4Life!#HeIsHere #HailTheChief #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/zdADJpM4qu — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) August 6, 2018

