PSL News 6.8.2018 12:33 pm

Sports minister to meet PSL and SABC over radio fiasco

Phakaaathi Reporter
Tokozile Xasa during the 2018 South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee Annual General Meeting (AGM) at Olympic House on June 09, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Wessel Oosthuizen/Gallo Images)

Minister Tokozile Xasa is planning to intervene in the debacle between the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and the SABC over radio broadcasting rights.

SABC confirmed on Friday that is would not broadcast Absa Premiership games this season.

” I will be meeting with all relevant parties this coming week as this decision threatens social cohesion in our country and threatens jobs of many broadcasting sport journalists. The decisions they make in boardrooms must never affect the majority of our people negatively. I have full confidence that we will reach a decision that will satisfy majority of soccer loving people,” read a statement from Xasa.

“Soccer is followed by the poor and the working class in our country, the rural mass, taxi operators and truck drivers who solely depend on radio to follow this beautiful game.”

