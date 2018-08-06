Blame the team, not Sandilands – Mlambo

Sandilands failed to control a back pass from Gladwin Shitolo and it led to the opening goal for the Lions of the North at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday evening.

“Wayne did not make a mistake. The team made a mistake. We are brothers. Orlando Pirates conceded the goal not Wayne. His fault is not his fault, but the team’s fault,” Mlambo told SuperSport TV after the match.

Pirates coach Micho Sredojevic has also called for support the goalkeeper.

