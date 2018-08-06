 
menu
PSL News 6.8.2018 11:10 am

Blame the team, not Sandilands – Mlambo

Phakaaathi Reporter
Xola Mlambo of Orlando Pirates. (Pic Pirates)

Xola Mlambo of Orlando Pirates. (Pic Pirates)

Orlando Pirates midfielder Xola Mlambo says the team is to blame for the own goal conceded by goalkeeper Wayne Sandilands against Highlands Park.

Sandilands failed to control a back pass from Gladwin Shitolo and it led to the opening goal for the Lions of the North at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday evening.

“Wayne did not make a mistake. The team made a mistake. We are brothers. Orlando Pirates conceded the goal not Wayne. His fault is not his fault, but the team’s fault,” Mlambo told SuperSport TV after the match.

Pirates coach Micho Sredojevic has also called for support the goalkeeper.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Mlambo praises Pirates’ fighting spirit 9.8.2018
Pirates clean dressing room after beating Chilli Boys 9.8.2018
Ndoro set to appear in court on assault charge 8.8.2018

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition
Contact Us

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.