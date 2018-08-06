Hawks gunning for Kaizer Chiefs’ Bobby Motaung – report

The case was struck off the roll in 2016.

It is alleged that the trio submitted fake documents in their company Lefika’s bid to design Mbombela Stadium.

According to Sunday World, a meeting was held at the offices of Hawks’ Brigadier Zama Basi in Pretoria on June 20, where a decision to resuscitate the case was taken.

The Sunday newspaper reports that those who attended the meeting included Advocate Patrick Nkuna of the Specialised Commercial Crime Unit and investigating officer Warrant Officer Mashudu Mashamba.

Motaung’s lawyer, Advocate Zola Majavu, said his client was unaware of the decision to revive the fraud case.

“My client is unaware of the decision and thus we are not in a position to comment. However, if and when we are notified accordingly, we hold instructions to defend our client. For the record, our client respects the rule of law and not unsubstantiated gossip, especially if such decisions are communicated to the media before affected parties,” Majavu was quoted as saying by the Sunday World.

Theledi said he was not aware of the revival of the case and would therefore not comment.

Grib also declined to comment as he was not aware that the Hawks were reviving the cases against him.

Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi said he was unable to confirm the existence of the meeting because Basi was still on leave and unreachable.

“We can only confirm or deny once Basi is back from leave. As it is, it will be improper for us to comment, as he is unreachable,” he said.

