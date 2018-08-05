Solinas feels no pressure in Chiefs hot seat 

A lot is expected from the Italian coach who is tasked with restoring the glory days at Naturena. Solinas was appointed at the back of a three-season barren spell at Chiefs under Steve Komphela.

“I don’t feel under pressure, I feel comfortable, I like the pressure because for me pressure is normal,” said Solinas at the back of his first official game in charge of the Glamour Boys as they drew 1-1 away to Mamelodi Sundowns.

“You need to accept the pressure and you need to manage the pressure and exploit the pressure with the positive. I am comfortable in the pressure because it motivates me,” he added.

Solinas continued: “I know that we are a bigger club, we have big expectations because it is three seasons with no trophy. I know the fans want to win the trophy. We need time and we are fighting hard to make our fans happy and I am working hard from the morning to the night to make our fans happy.”

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.