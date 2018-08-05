Celtic stun Chippa in league opener

Celtic, whose franchise has been under the cloud of a potential sale allegedly to Mangaung United (ABC Motsepe League) owner Sinki Leshebane, took the lead in the 41st minute when midfielder Tebogo Potsane’s left-footed effort gave Chippa goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi no chance of pulling off a save.

In the 56th minute, Celtic doubled their lead from the penalty spot after an infringement in the box by Thabo Nthethe. Striker Tshegofatso Mabaso slotted home the penalty kick.

Victory could not have been sweeter for Celtic, now under the mentorship of former Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Khompela, and the scoreline could well have been more had the hosts finished all their chances.

Daine Klate, an off-season signing from Bidvest Wits, had a high workrate in their Chippa midfield, but there were simply not enough chances created for Chippa to penetrate the Celtic defence.

Chippa’s experienced midfielder Kurt Leintjies nearly pulled a goal back in the final moments of the second half with his seemingly soft angled cross dipping enough to force home team No 1 Patrick Tignyemb to tip the ball over the crossbar, in what was his toughest save of the game.

Celtic will pack their bags for their next league outing against Golden Arrows in Durban on Wednesday, while Chippa are set for a tricky encounter in playing host to Orlando Pirate on the same day.

