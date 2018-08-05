 
PSL News 5.8.2018 05:19 pm

Arrows beat United to win KZN derby

Fortune Makaringe of Maritzburg United and Siphamandla Sabelo of Golden Arrows during the Absa Premiership match between Maritzburg United and Golden Arrows at Harry Gwala Stadium on August 04, 2018 in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

A sensational second-half strike from Knox Mutizwa helped Golden Arrows claim KZN derby bragging rights after beating Maritzburg United 2-0 in a league match at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Sunday.

Overall it was the home side who probably edged a tight contest on the balance of play, but after upping their efforts on goal in the opening stages of the second half and looking the more likely side to score, Mutizwa popped up with a breathtaking bicycle kick in the 70th minute with Lerato Lamola adding the second in the dying moments of the match.

The first half saw the two sides cancelling each other with neither team managing to offer much threat in attack.

The hosts did have more of the ball, but despite some neat play in a congested midfield, they did not once test Arrows keeper Nkosingiphile Gumede.

Arrows were happy to sit back and pack numbers in midfield while looking for opportunities on the break, but they too lacked an edge up front.

Indeed, there was only one chance on goal in the opening 45 minutes in the KZN Midlands, which should have seen Abafana bes’Thende taking the lead, but Danny Phiri headed over the bar from six yards out after being located by Danny Venter.

