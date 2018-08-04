 
Leopards kick off new season with a slender victory over City

Simphiwe Hlongwane of Polokwane City and Mwape Musonda of Black Leopards during the Absa Premiership match between Black Leopards and Polokwane City at Peter Mokaba Stadium on August 04, 2018 in Polokwane, South Africa. (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

A lone Karabo Tshepe strike was enough to help PSL newcomers Black Leopards to a 1-0 victory over Polokwane City at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday evening.

Tshepe’s strike in the 12th minute, a beautiful free kick that left Rise and Shine goalkeeper George Chigova no chance, proved to the be difference between two equal strengthened sides.

The strike was the second chance of the match as Polokwane’s Walter Musona failed to take advantage of a great pass from Banele Sikhondze.

Five minutes after the deadlock was broken, it was Sikhondze again who created Musona’s second chance but once again, he failed to convert from close range.

Neither side created much in the way of attempts on goal as the half drew to a close. The visitors started the second period the brighter but it took all of 15 minutes for an opportunity to draw level. Musona earned an unwanted hat-trick as he scuffed his lines with a shot straight at Rotshidzwa Muleka in Leopards’ goal.

The match’s momentum was stalled as both sides rung the changes in a bid to find the goal that would change the course of proceedings. In the end, it was Black Leopards who began with a win to mark a new chapter in the club’s storied history.

