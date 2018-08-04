Citizens up and running at SuperSport’s expense

A superb strike by Roland Putsche and a goal for substitute Craig Martin within 12 second-half minutes made it a fairly comfortable victory for Benni McCarthy’s side as SuperSport coach Kaitano Tembo lost his first match in charge since being given the job on a permanent basis.

With both teams still seemingly shaking off the off-season cobwebs, there was a lack of incision in the final thirds of the field in the first half with a goal never looking likely.

City’s newly signed Dutch keeper Peter Leeuwenburgh had his first work to do after 12 minutes, making a comfortable catch from Evans Rusike’s 20-yard effort.

SuperSport were to pose a threat on the counter-attack, although it was City who had the next sniff at goal when Bradley Ralani’s dangerous cross on the half-hour mark was cleared off the line by SuperSport defender Onismor Bhasera.

The Cape side had another opportunity six minutes before the break when a slick break upfield from their own defence ended with Riyaad Norodien’s angled drive being tipped around the post by Matsatsantsa keeper Ronwen Williams.

The game needed a moment of brilliance to liven things up and Putsche provided exactly that, 10 minutes after the interval, when he thundered home a volley from the edge of the box after some good work by Ralani.

Despite the goal, the match remained tight with SuperSport by no means out the game. But a couple of changes by home coach McCarthy saw the Citizens doubling their lead in the 67th minute after Thabo Nodada’s superb run and cross saw Matthew Rusike’s close-range shot blocked by Williams before fellow birthday boy Martin bundle the ball over the line.

SuperSport were unfortunate not to be given a way back into the game with 15 minutes to go when James Keene seemed to be taken down by City defender Edmilson inside the box, but referee Kulasande Qongqo decided not to award the spot kick.

There was another escape for City shortly after when Aubrey Modiba lifted the ball over the bar with the goal at his mercy from only six yards out.

But after that, it was plain sailing for the Citizens as they held on for the remainder of the game with little threat from a visiting team who never managed to really click up front throughout the 90 minutes.

