Brimah confirms Sundowns departure

The 31-year-old competed for a starting berth with Denis Onyango and Kennedy Mweene.

According to media reports in Ghana the goal minder has left the Chloorkop side.

Brimah explained to Ghana Soccernet why he decided to leave coach Pitso Mosimane’s side.

“I want to play regularly but that was not coming. I sat down with the club and the best thing was a mutual consent deal so I can be happy as a professional,” Brimah told Ghana Soccernet.

