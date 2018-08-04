 
menu
PSL News 4.8.2018 02:21 pm

Brimah confirms Sundowns departure

Phakaaathi Reporter
Razak Brimah of Ghana (Gavin Barker/BackpagePix)

Razak Brimah of Ghana (Gavin Barker/BackpagePix)

Ghana international Razak Brimah has left Mamelodi Sundowns after he struggled for game time at the Pretoria based club.

The 31-year-old competed for a starting berth with Denis Onyango and Kennedy Mweene.

According to media reports in Ghana the goal minder has left the Chloorkop side.

Brimah explained to Ghana Soccernet why he decided to leave coach Pitso Mosimane’s side.

“I want to play regularly but that was not coming. I sat down with the club and the best thing was a mutual consent deal so I can be happy as a professional,” Brimah told Ghana Soccernet.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Mosimane questions Billiat’s selection as man of the match 4.8.2018
Sundowns held by Chiefs in season opener at Loftus 4.8.2018
Blow by blow: Mamelodi Sundowns vs Kaizer Chiefs 4.8.2018

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition
Contact Us

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.