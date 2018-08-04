 
PSL News 4.8.2018 10:47 am

Sundowns sign former Chiefs goalkeeper

Phakaaathi Reporter
Reyaad Pieterse of Supersport United (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Mamelodi Sundowns have signed former Kaizer Chiefs and SuperSport United goalkeeper Reyaad Pieterse.

Pieterse moved to Sundowns from United. The Bafana Bafana goalkeeper requested permission to stop training with Matsatsantsa two day before he was unveiled as one of coach Pitso Mosimane’s goalkeepers.

He will compete with Denis Onyango, Kennedy Mweene and Razak Brimah.

