Sundowns sign former Chiefs goalkeeper

Pieterse moved to Sundowns from United. The Bafana Bafana goalkeeper requested permission to stop training with Matsatsantsa two day before he was unveiled as one of coach Pitso Mosimane’s goalkeepers.

He will compete with Denis Onyango, Kennedy Mweene and Razak Brimah.

????NEW SIGNING ALERT????

➖

Let’s welcome South African shot-stopper, Reyaad Pieterse Masandawana!

➖#WelcomeReyaad pic.twitter.com/00O6P5gXGx — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) 3 August 2018

