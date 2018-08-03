SuperSport appoint Tembo as permanent head coach

Tembo has been acting as a caretaker for the past seven months following the resignation of Eric Tinkler.

Now SuperSport have decided to appoint him on a permanent basis.

Club CEO Stanley Matthews said: “Kaitano epitomises what it means to be a club man. He joined us as a player 19 years ago and has worked his way through our youth structures and subsequently into the first team as an assistant.”

“He has steered us on a caretaker basis on three separate occasions, and everyone at the club is committed to reciprocating his loyalty and his desire to win silverware,” he added.

Tembo has described his appointment as one of the proudest days of his life.

“I’m honoured by the confidence the club has shown in me in giving me this great opportunity.

“This club has been the centre of my life for almost 20 years, and I and my players will give everything we have to keep our run of success going,” Tembo said.

SuperSport chairperson Khulu Sibiya said: “It’s a great challenge for Kaitano because he knows we have high standards at the Club. We will all rally behind him to deliver success because above all it’s a team effort.”

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.