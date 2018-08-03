Jali and Laffor set to miss Chiefs clash

In a statement, Sundowns said the duo was sidelined with hamstring injuries.

“Absa Premiership defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns will be without Anthony Laffor and Andile Jali when taking on Kaizer Chiefs in the much-anticipated league opener at Loftus Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

“Both players are sidelined with hamstring injuries, with Laffor having resumed light training,” read the club statement.

Meanwhile, Oupa Manyisa and Sibusiso Vilakazi are also doubtful for this clash, and will undergo late fitness tests.

“Sibusiso Vilakazi and Oupa Manyisa are doubtful for the match, and will undergo late fitness tests. Vilakazi has a minor hamstring strain, while Manyisa suffered a contused back in the Caf Champions League match against AS Togo.”

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.