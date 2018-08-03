Jele extends Pirates stay

Jele, whose previous contract with Pirates expired in June, has extended his stay at the Soweto giants by another season.
“The deal was concluded after a brief meeting between the player and club management on Tuesday,” read a statement on the club website.
The captain skipper will be celebrating his 12th season as a Pirates player when the 2018/19 season kicks off this weekend.
ALSO READ: Mthembu ‘hungry’ to score goals for City
Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.