PSL News 3.8.2018 10:46 am

Jele extends Pirates stay

Phakaaathi Reporter
Happy Jele of Orlando Pirates (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Happy Jele of Orlando Pirates (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Orlando Pirates captain Happy Jele has signed a new contract with the Buccaneers.

Jele, whose previous contract with Pirates expired in June, has extended his stay at the Soweto giants by another season.

“The deal was concluded after a brief meeting between the player and club management on Tuesday,” read a statement on the club website.

The captain skipper will be celebrating his 12th season as a Pirates player when the 2018/19 season kicks off this weekend.

