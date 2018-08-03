Maritzburg want to show who’s boss in KZN derby

The game takes place at what is likely to be a packed Harry Gwala Stadium (start 3pm), with the Team of Choice determined to set the tone early this season with a positive result.

It will be the second time in a week Maritzburg face Abafana Bes’thende, after a 1-0 defeat last week in the KZN Premiers Cup.

That match saw both teams putting out somewhat experimental line-ups, and the teams that do battle at the Harry Gwala Stadium will likely be markedly changed.

However, last weekend’s showdown against Arrows nonetheless provided some good match competitive practice, says United’s assistant coach, Maahier Davids.

“I thought it was a good test for our boys. Playing against a Premiership team. There was a real PSL feel to the game you know with camp being in Durban, driving on the bus to the stadium, it was a really good crowd. Despite the result, what we saw was really good from the boys,” he said.

Another positive for Maritzburg is the return from injury of Brian Onyango after the big Kenyan defender missed a large chunk of last season.

“We can take positives out of the game because we did well, we played as planned by the coach. So apart from the result, there are positive aspects we can take into the new season,” said Onyango.

“Pre-season has been solid for us, we thank the coaches for the excellent preparation we have had, and we feel ready for our first game.”

Last season’s two league matches against Arrows both ended in draws: 0-0 in Durban, and 1-1 in Pietermaritzburg on the final day of the 2017/18 campaign.

In 22 previous matches between the sides, Maritzburg have won six, Arrows nine, with seven draws.

