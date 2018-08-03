 
PSL News 3.8.2018 09:45 am

Sundowns snap up Maritzburg playmaker

Phakaaathi Reporter
Lebohang Maboe of Maritzburg United celebrates goal (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Mamelodi Sundowns have signed Maritzburg United midfielder Lebohang Maboe.

Coach Pitso Mosimane expressed his desire to sign Maboe towards the end of last season and the Brazilians mentor got his wish when The Team of choice agreed to sell him after initially planning to keep him.

“This move is like a dream come true,” said Maboe after he was unveiled by the club.

“I can’t wait to get onto the pitch with my new teammates.”

Mosimane hinted at making more signings in post-match interview after his side’s 2-1 win over Kaizer Chiefs in the Shell Helix Ultra Cup.

“We will probably release three players and get in three more,” Mosimane said after the match. “So we’re still short of three and we’re currently in the market [for players].

“A centre-back then an attacker probably a 10 or a 9 and also a third left-back, I think that’s what we need.”

