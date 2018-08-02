Sundowns favourites to win league title – Solinas

Amakhosi are set to visit the Brazilians in the opening match of the 2018/19 premiership campaign at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday afternoon.

Ahead of this much-anticipated clash, Solinas says Sundowns are at an advantage due to their participation in the Caf Champions League.

“Playing against the reigning champions is never easy. Sundowns started their season early because they had to play African Champions League games,” Solinas told his club’s official website.

“They are the favourites for this season, and they have a fantastic coach in Pitso Mosimane, who leads his team in special ways.”

The Italian mentor added he would have preferred to meet Sundowns next, but insisted his side was ready for Saturday’s clash.

“I would have preferred to have played them next month, but this is how it is. I know the expectations are very high. It will be a tough game, but we are ready,” commented Solinas.

