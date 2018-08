Baroka sign Botswana striker

The striker joins Bakgaga from Orapa United.

Makgantai joins fellow countryman Orebotse Mongae at Baroka. The 24-year-old was signed by Bakgaga from Jwaneng Galaxy FC during the current transfer period.

Baroka have also signed David Zulu, Emmanuel Letlolo, Elvis Chipezeze, Tshediso Patjie, Bheki Maliba, Bonginkosi Makume, Siseko Manana, Ananias Gebhardt and Shabani Hussein.

