Twala amongst Stars’ 11 new signings

Earlier this week, Phakaaathi reported that Twala was set to join Stars, who have asked him to train with them as negotiations continued.

On Wednesday, Twala was unveiled as one of the 11 new signings made by Ea Lla Koto.

Stars general manager Rantsi Mokoena confirmed the signings and also released a list of players released by the club.

“We can confirm that we have made a number of signings and I hope they will add value to our team, and the players that have been released we wish them well in their future endeavours,” Mokoena told the club’s website.

New players:

Ricardo Ndiki – Cape Town All Stars

Eleazar Rodgers – Bidvest Wits

Tshepo Tema – Polokwane City

Mpho Maruping – Bloemfontein Celtic

Bongani Mbuli – Super Eagles

Linda Bhengu – Mthatha Bucks

Maboke Matlakala – Platinum Stars

Cesaire Gandze – AC Leopards (DRC)

Judas Moseamedi – Cape Town City

William Twala – Maritzburg United

Yusuf Jappie – Golden Arrows

Players released:

Mohammed Anas

Thamsanqa Teyise

Sello Japhta

Mumuni Abubakar

Bathusi Aubaas (loan TS Galaxy)

Thabo Maphakisa

Mpho Mathekgane

Katlego Mashego

Nhlanhla Vilakazi

Siphelele Mthembu

Langelihle Ndlovu

Mduduzi Khumalo

Dylan Peterson

Jared Abrahams

