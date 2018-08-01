Twala amongst Stars’ 11 new signings

Earlier this week, Phakaaathi reported that Twala was set to join Stars, who have asked him to train with them as negotiations continued.
On Wednesday, Twala was unveiled as one of the 11 new signings made by Ea Lla Koto.
READ: Former Chiefs midfielder awaiting Stars decision
Stars general manager Rantsi Mokoena confirmed the signings and also released a list of players released by the club.
“We can confirm that we have made a number of signings and I hope they will add value to our team, and the players that have been released we wish them well in their future endeavours,” Mokoena told the club’s website.
New players:
Ricardo Ndiki – Cape Town All Stars
Eleazar Rodgers – Bidvest Wits
Tshepo Tema – Polokwane City
Mpho Maruping – Bloemfontein Celtic
Bongani Mbuli – Super Eagles
Linda Bhengu – Mthatha Bucks
Maboke Matlakala – Platinum Stars
Cesaire Gandze – AC Leopards (DRC)
Judas Moseamedi – Cape Town City
William Twala – Maritzburg United
Yusuf Jappie – Golden Arrows
Players released:
Mohammed Anas
Thamsanqa Teyise
Sello Japhta
Mumuni Abubakar
Bathusi Aubaas (loan TS Galaxy)
Thabo Maphakisa
Mpho Mathekgane
Katlego Mashego
Nhlanhla Vilakazi
Siphelele Mthembu
Langelihle Ndlovu
Mduduzi Khumalo
Dylan Peterson
Jared Abrahams
For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.
Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.