PSL News 1.8.2018 05:16 pm

City appoint Mkhize as new captain

Phakaaathi Reporter
Thamsanqa Mkhize evades challenge from Taariq Fielies during the Cape Town City training at Hartleyvale Stadium (Chris Ricco/BackpagePix)

Cape Town City have appointed Thamsanqa Mkhize as their captain for the 2018/19 season.

Mkhize takes over the armband from Robyn Johannes, who has since left City to join Bidvest Wits.

“A leader is one who knows the way, goes the way, and shows the way! Thamsanqa Mkhize is officially the new Cape Town City FC captain!” Read a club tweet.

Mkhize will lead City for the first time when they host SuperSport United at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday evening.

