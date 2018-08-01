City appoint Mkhize as new captain

Mkhize takes over the armband from Robyn Johannes, who has since left City to join Bidvest Wits.

“A leader is one who knows the way, goes the way, and shows the way! Thamsanqa Mkhize is officially the new Cape Town City FC captain!” Read a club tweet.

Mkhize will lead City for the first time when they host SuperSport United at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday evening.

ALSO READ: Benni delighted with City’s readiness

A leader is one who knows the way, goes the way, and shows the way! Thamsanqa Mkhize is officially the new Cape Town City FC captain!????????#iamCityFC #Mkhize2 pic.twitter.com/hrltnkwZPd — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) 1 August 2018

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.