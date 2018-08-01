Youngster quits Maritzburg to seek game time at NFD side

Zondi, who has signed a one-year deal with AmaTuks, told Phakaaathi that he hoped to finally make his mark and prove that he has what it takes to play in the professional ranks.

“The one aim for me is to get game time,” he told Phakaaathi on Wednesday afternoon.

The Danny Welbeck lookalike spent half of last season on loan at SuperSport United where he was recruited by former coach Eric Tinkler but didn’t make much headway as things were not going well for the mentor at the time and he then resigned.

But instead of going back to the Team of Choice the 22-year-old has opted to link up with AmaTuks.

“I hope things will go better for me here,” he said.

AmaTuks have meanwhile parted ways with coach Shaun Bartlett after two years.

The team have installed Evangelos Vellios as interim coach.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.