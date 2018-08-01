 
PSL News 1.8.2018 03:16 pm

Thidiela confident Thohoyandou Stadium will pass PSL test

Phakaaathi Reporter
Black Leopards players celebrates winning the Playoff during the National First Division Promotion and Relegation Playoff match between Black Leopards and Jomo Cosmos at Thohoyandou Stadium on May 30, 2018 in Thohoyandou, South Africa. (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Black Leopards general manager Tshifhiwa ‘Chief’ Thidiela believes the Premier Soccer League will give them the go ahead to use Thohoyandou Stadium.

There has been confusion as to where Lidoda Duvha will be play their home matches this season.

According to the fixtures released by the PSL last week, Leopards will play their home games at the Peter Mokaba Stadium, starting with Saturday’s Limpopo derby against Polokwane City.

Thidiela, however, is confident that Lidoda Duvha will use Thohoyandou Stadium as their home ground this season.

“People, please don’t panic, Thohoyandou stadium will pass with flying colours. Thulamela even did extra stuff,” Thidiela wrote on Facebook.

Meanwhile, the Premier Soccer League is expected to send a delegation to assess the stadium on Wednesday and report back about its readiness later today.

