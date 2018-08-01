 
PSL News 1.8.2018 03:01 pm

Former Pirates midfielder training with Ajax

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
Issa Sarr of Orlando Pirates (Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix)

Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Issa Sarr is on trial at National First Division-bound outfit Ajax Cape Town.

Sarr, who was released by Pirates at the end of last season, joins former Kaizer Chiefs and SuperSport United defender Sibusiso Khumalo at the Urban Warriors’ training ground.

Ajax PRO Shooz Mekuto confirmed the duo’s presence at Ikamva to Phakaaathi.

“We have players on trial at the moment, two are players that have played in the PSL,” Ajax media officer Shooz Mekuto told Phakaaathi.

“Sibusiso Khumalo has been with the club since last week Thursday. Another notable player is Issa Sarr who was at Pirates, they are here working with the club.”

Ajax are preparing for life in the second tier of SA football after they accepted the Premier Soccer League decision to deduct points from them.

