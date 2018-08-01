Masilela fails to impress Maritzburg

The 33-year-old defender trained with Fadlu Davids’ side in Stellenbosch recently, but did not do enough to earn himself a contract.

“Tsepo did not travel with the team to Pietermaritzburg, and I hear that he will not be offered a contract,” said the source.

Masilela was released by Chiefs at the end of last season after he was deemed surplus to requirements.

The left back made only six appearances in all competitions for Amakhosi last season.

