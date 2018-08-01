 
PSL News 1.8.2018 02:43 pm

Masilela fails to impress Maritzburg

Phakaaathi Reporter
Tsepo Masilela (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Phakaaathi has learnt that former Kaizer Chiefs defender Tsepo Masilela will not be offered a deal by Maritzburg United.

The 33-year-old defender trained with Fadlu Davids’ side in Stellenbosch recently, but did not do enough to earn himself a contract.

“Tsepo did not travel with the team to Pietermaritzburg, and I hear that he will not be offered a contract,” said the source.

Masilela was released by Chiefs at the end of last season after he was deemed surplus to requirements.

The left back made only six appearances in all competitions for Amakhosi last season.

