 
menu
PSL News 1.8.2018 12:38 pm

Pirates appoint another technical member

Phakaaathi Reporter
Stéphane Adam (Pic Orlando Pirates)

Stéphane Adam (Pic Orlando Pirates)

Orlando Pirates have added former Lille and Hearts player Stéphane Adam to their technical team.

According to a statement released by the club, Adam will serve as a specialist coach for finishing.

The Pirates statement:

Orlando Pirates Football Club is delighted to welcome yet another member to the technical team.

Stéphane Adam has been appointed to the Orlando Pirates first team where he will serve as a Specialist Coach for Finishing.

Adam is a former player himself with a career spanning over 14 years where he played for clubs such as Lille and FC Metz in France before joining Scottish club Hearts where made over 140 appearances for the club.

The French born coach joins the Buccaneers from French outfit Lille.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition
Contact Us

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.