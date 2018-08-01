Benni delighted with City’s readiness

“I am a bit more clear and direct with the players now,” said McCarthy.

“Last year it was about the players adapting to how I wanted them to play, to my philosophy. This year I have gone back and looked at where I need to improve as a coach. I have changed up a little. I should be a bit better than I was last season. It is no longer uncharted territory. The players understand me clearer now,” added the former Bafana Bafana striker.

City played well in beating Kaizer Chiefs in a pre-season match at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday and McCarthy was pleased with what he saw from his players.

“It was a good contest for both teams. It helped us to see where we are in terms of players’ fitness, combinations, patterns and different ways of playing. I saw that my team has character. We are much stronger than we were last season. I saw a lot of hunger and desire. The new players managed to settle in quickly. I was happy with the build-up play,” he said.

Craig Martin capitalised as Amakhosi failed to clear their lines after a freekick and fired a low drive past new keeper Virgil Vries for the only goal.

“I am very happy with the level of many of the players,” said McCarthy. “I don’t want players who switch off when they are not in the starting line-up and watch just for the sake of watching it.”

City begin their Absa Premiership campaign against three-time champions SuperSport United and McCarthy will be looking for a winning start.

