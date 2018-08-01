SuperSport players back Tembo

Four days to the start of the new Absa Premiership season SuperSport United are still without a permanent head coach – and four months since Eric Tinkler tendered his resignation.

Last week Phakaaathi reported that Matsantsantsa A Pitori’s top brass consisting of chief executive officer Stanley Matthews and chairman Khulu Sibiya were crossing their T’s and dotting the I’s as negotiations with a new coach were said to be at an advanced stage.

However, the capital city outfit and former three-time Absa Premiership champions seem to be still locked in what a source described as “delicate discussions”. Club veteran Kaitano Tembo is taking the team through their pre-season drills in the meantime.

Tembo’s service to the club spans to about two decades both as a player and second-in-command in the dugout. The 48-year-old has held the fort since the departure of Tinkler – a position he has found himself in many times in his career.

Last year he took over when Stuart Baxter dumped United for Bafana Bafana and guided Matsatsantsa through the Caf Confederation Cup group stages before Tinkler took over the hot seat to steer the team to the final where they lost to Democratic Republic of Congo outfit TP Mazembe.

Club captain Dean Furman has reiterated that he and his team-mates have unwavering support and trust in Tembo to guide them through the start of the season should the club prolong the process of appointing a coach.

“Our mentality as players is that Kaitano is our coach and we believe in him, he is our coach for the moment and will be for the foreseeable future.

“We are glad to have experienced players here who have dealt with different situations both individually and collectively throughout our careers,” he told Phakaaathi.

