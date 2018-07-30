 
PSL News 30.7.2018 04:57 pm

Ndoro weighing up his options

Tendai Ndoro of Ajax Cape Town (Chris Ricco/BackpagePix)

Tendai Ndoro of Ajax Cape Town (Chris Ricco/BackpagePix)

Zimbabwean striker Tendai Ndoro has confirmed that there are teams are lining up to sign him ahead of the start of the season.

Ndoro, who was released by Ajax Cape Town at the end of last season, says he can’t wait to get back on the field and score goals again.

“I have papers on the field at the moment. I have offer on the table and I can join any team. I have an advantage because I am a free agent and I could join a team at any time,” Ndoro told Vision View Sports.

The former Black Aces and Orlando Pirates striker has not ruled out a move overseas following his disastrous spell in Saudi Arabia.

“My phone keeps ringing. I have an offer and I can’t say I won’t go. My dad represents me now and understands that we need to keep poverty as far from us as possible,” commented Ndoro.

ALSO READ: Sundowns striker close to joining Swedish side

