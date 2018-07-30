Pitso explains why Sundowns are not making too many signings

The Brazilians, who are known for signing many players during the off-season, have signed the likes of Andile Jali, Katlego Otladisa, Toni Silva, Jose Ali Meza and Lyle Lakay.

Mosimane says the reason he doesn’t make too many signings is because he does not want a bloated squad that could cause headaches further down the line.

“We don’t have many players because we don’t want to interfere too much with the squad, because sometimes when you bring too many people you have to justify why you brought them and have to play them,” Mosimane told the media.

“That’s the danger of bringing too many players; you have to play them and you might lose momentum. This team has been playing together. That’s why you find the free flow,” he added.

Sundowns will start their 2018/19 Absa Premiership campaign with a home clash against rivals Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday.

