Sundowns striker close to joining Swedish side

Ntuli, who spent last season on loan at relegated Platinum Stars, is hoping to earn a contract with the club after the Swedish side sold Zimbabwean international Tinotenda Kadewere.

The club’s coach Özcan Melkemichel confirmed the striker’s presence at the club and admitted that he has been impressed by Ntuli and could coffer him a short-term contract.

“We have a good relationship with Mamelodi Sundowns,” Djurgardens sporting director Bosse Andersson told the club’s website.

“Bongi has properties that he can show almost immediately.

“Sundowns contacted me [about Ntuli] and we have had some success stories with them [South African players] before.

“There was interest from other clubs but I spoke with Pitso and the club management and we agreed that we would be able to borrow Bongi on favourable terms.

“He’s fast‚ likes to be in the box and works hard to get better.

“It is clear that he sees this as a kick to have this opportunity and we have time left before the transfer window closes.

“We’ll see if this might be an option for the short term in the fall‚ but there is an opportunity to discuss the future too.”

