 
menu
PSL News 30.7.2018 01:05 pm

Agent confirms Manyama’s departure from Konyaspor

Phakaaathi Reporter
Footballer of the Season, Lebogang Manyama of Cape Town City FC during the 2016/17 PSL Awards at the Sandton Convention Centre. (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Footballer of the Season, Lebogang Manyama of Cape Town City FC during the 2016/17 PSL Awards at the Sandton Convention Centre. (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Lebogang Manyama’s agent, Maimane Phiri, has confirmed that the Bafana Bafana striker has received his clearance from Konyaspor.

Phakaaathi reported earlier this month that the Turkish club had terminated Manyama’s contract by mutual agreement.

Now Phiri has confirmed that the Bafana forward is a free agent.

“They gave him his clearance (earlier this week),” Phiri told SundayWorld.

Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns have been linked with the former PSL Footballer of the Season.

“We will decide on what to do next. We are not sure if he will be back in the PSL, I don’t want to speculate,” explained Phiri.

ALSO READ: Sundowns striker close to joining Swedish side

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Carnell backs Solinas to succeed at Chiefs 26.7.2018
Mahlambi facing uncertain future at Al Ahly? 21.7.2018
Ndlanya advises Manyama to join Chiefs 17.7.2018

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition
Contact Us

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.