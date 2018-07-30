Agent confirms Manyama’s departure from Konyaspor

Phakaaathi reported earlier this month that the Turkish club had terminated Manyama’s contract by mutual agreement.

Now Phiri has confirmed that the Bafana forward is a free agent.

“They gave him his clearance (earlier this week),” Phiri told SundayWorld.

Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns have been linked with the former PSL Footballer of the Season.

“We will decide on what to do next. We are not sure if he will be back in the PSL, I don’t want to speculate,” explained Phiri.

