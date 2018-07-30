 
Former Pirates striker sad to see Billiat at Chiefs

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
Khama Billiat of Kaizer Chiefs (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Former Orlando Pirates striker James Mothibi has revealed that he wanted to see Khama Billiat joining the Buccaneers instead of Kaizer Chiefs.

Billiat joined Chiefs during the current transfer period after the expiry of his Mamelodi Sundowns contract.

“Billiat is good player… we all know that,” Mothibi told Phakaaathi.

“I was disappointed to see him going to Chiefs.

“I wanted him to join Pirates. The Pirates squad would have been complete with him.

“We don’t have a lot of players in the league like him. Players that are quick, skilful and strong to fight off challenges.”

