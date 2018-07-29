 
PSL News 29.7.2018 10:26 am

Ajax set to buy Premiership status

Phakaaathi Reporter
Ari Efstathiou, CEO of Ajax Cape Town (Chris Ricco/BackpagePix)

Ajax Cape Town CEO Ari Efstathiou has not rule out the possibility of buying another club’s status in the Absa Premiership.

This week, the Urban Warriors accepted that they will be taking part in the National First Division in the new season.

However, Efstathiou has not ruled out the possibility of buying their way back to the Premiership.

“I don’t think it would be too late. If something would be available and affordable, we will look at it but I don’t know what the rules of the league are,” Efstathiou told the media this week.

Bloemfontein Celtic owner Max Tshabalala admitted a while ago that the club was up for sale as he is struggling to keep the club afloat following MTN’s decision to withdraw their sponsorship.

And with Celtic still up for sale, Efstathiou could be tempted to make one final attempt to save his side’s top-flight football status by buying the Celtic status.

