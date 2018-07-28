City stun Chiefs in Mpumalanga Cultural Experience Cup

Graig Martin scored the only goal of the match in the 60th minute.

Amakhosi fielded their strongest possible side, although the likes of Teenage Hadebe and Ramahlwe Mphahlele among others were not part of the starting line-up.

Starting line-ups:

Kaizer Chiefs: Khune, Mirwa, Cardoso, Mathoho, Moleko, Katsande, Meyiwa, Tshabalala, Parker, Billiat, Castro.

Cape Town City: Leeuwenbergh, Mkhize, Fielies, Mngonyama, Edmilson, Putsche, Patosi, Nodada, Martin, Norodien, Rusike.

