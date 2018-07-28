 
menu
PSL News 28.7.2018 06:13 pm

City stun Chiefs in Mpumalanga Cultural Experience Cup

Phakaaathi Reporter
Craig Martin of Cape Town City FC celebrates after scoring a goal during the Absa Premiership match between Cape Town City FC and Ajax Cape Town at Cape Town Stadium. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)

Craig Martin of Cape Town City FC celebrates after scoring a goal during the Absa Premiership match between Cape Town City FC and Ajax Cape Town at Cape Town Stadium. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)

Kaizer Chiefs suffered a second successive pre-season match loss when they were beaten 1-0 by Cape Town City in the inaugural Mpumalanga Cultural Experience Cup on Saturday.

Graig Martin scored the only goal of the match in the 60th minute.

Amakhosi fielded their strongest possible side, although the likes of Teenage Hadebe and Ramahlwe Mphahlele among others were not part of the starting line-up.

Starting line-ups:

Kaizer Chiefs: Khune, Mirwa, Cardoso, Mathoho, Moleko, Katsande, Meyiwa, Tshabalala, Parker, Billiat, Castro.

Cape Town City: Leeuwenbergh, Mkhize, Fielies, Mngonyama, Edmilson, Putsche, Patosi, Nodada, Martin, Norodien, Rusike.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition
Contact Us

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.