McCarthy banks on Mthembu to end City’s goal drought

McCarthy backs Mthembu to be a great fit for the team as they aim for the Absa Premiership title.

“We are a club that want to improve and make a name for ourselves. This season we want to take it a step further, set the pace and control games. That’s why I have signed strikers with the hunger to succeed,” McCarthy was quoted by Daily Sun.

“What was missing last season was a striker who can come in and score 10 goals. That would have made a big difference in our side, as we would have pushed Mamelodi Sundowns more than we did. We didn’t have a striker who could put the ball in the net, and I am glad we’ve sorted that out.

“We have guys capable of scoring now and are not afraid to use them to hit where it hurts most. We have Rusike and Shaka Zulu [Mthembu], so hopefully we will win the league.

“This game is the best preparation you can have. This is the last friendly, no more test runs.

“We will have a full strength squad against Chiefs, and it is 99.9% guaranteed that this lineup will start our first league game. I hope we don’t get injuries.”

