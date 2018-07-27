Keene targets MTN8 trophy with United

Keene joined United as a free agent after leaving Bidvest Wits at the end of the 2017/18 season.

“Yes, I am settling down very well, the guys have been friendly and I am happy to be here,” Keene told Goal.

“We have a good squad here and good teammates and it’s quite easy to settle down because I am experienced and they are as well,” he added.

“We have a great team capable of dishing out good football and winning trophies. We also have a great coach and those things have made it easy for me,” he continued.

“Everyone is pulling towards the same direction and they didn’t have a bad season. Talking about feeling the pressure, there is none at all,” he responded.

“The guys achieved a lot last season – they reached the top eight finals and won it, they played the Caf Confederation Cup final – would you say they had a bad season?

“I don’t think so, but look, people will always talk but I am looking forward to challenges and happy to have Dean here as our skipper,

“We always spend time together in South Africa and pretty much the whole time. He is a fantastic captain and his presence has definitely made it easy for me to adjust,” said the former Portsmouth striker.

“I am not new to the PSL, my teammates know my qualities and I have scored against the team (United) and we have a great fan base, very supportive and am looking forward to the new season and better things with the guys,” he concluded.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.