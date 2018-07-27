Xulu expects tough battle against Arrows

The two teams will lineup in the highly anticipated KZN derby at the Princess Magogo Stadium on Saturday.

In the other quarterfinals, Real Kings FC will take on Uthongathi, while Richards Bay will face Royal Eagles.

“It’s a derby – that says it all, and you don’t need to elaborate more. We know it’s going to be a fight, it’s all about the pride of the province. Golden Arrows has been doing well, we have done well, so it’s not going to be only about who is the best in the province, but who wants to proceed to the semifinal and the final,” Xulu told the club’s website.

This will be an opportunity for head coach Fadlu Davids to look at his new signings, the likes of Keagan Buchanan, Nazeer Allie, Denwin Farmer, Sizwe Muthwa and Tholang Masegela.

“We are very privileged to be part of this tournament. The tournament makes the province stronger and makes the teams participating stronger,” Davids said.

“You normally schedule a friendly one week before to get that game rhythm going. But of course playing Arrows [who the Team of Choice face in their opening league match], might change the thinking a little bit, but I’m sure we will put our strongest team out.”

The semifinals and finals of the competition will be played at the King Zwelithini Stadium on Sunday.

