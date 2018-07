According to Sports Umbrella , the 29-year-old has joined the team on a one-year deal with an option to extend for an addition year.

Gandze has made 18 appearances in the Caf Champions League for Leopards.

Stars are preparing to take part in the Caf Confederation Cup late this year.

