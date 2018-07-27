Ramagalela gets R15k from Makhado mayor

The mayor gave Ramagalela R15 000 for finishing as the joint top goal scorer with Mamelodi Sundowns’ Percy Tau.

The duo scored 11 goals in the 2017/18 season to share the Lesley Manyathela Golden Boot award.

“It came as a surprise to me, I didn’t expect it. I just got an invitation from the Mayors’ office and I never expected that they want to reward me.” Ramagalela was quoted by Sport24.

“But it is a great feeling to be recognized for your hard work by your own local municipality and I am really grateful to the Makhado Local Municipality, and I also believe that this will also motivate the upcoming athletes from our district.”

Sinyosi said the money was a token of appreciation for Ramagalela’s achievements.

“We value his talent as the municipality and we wanted to encourage other young people to work very hard and follow their talent. Rodney (Ramagalela) has put us on the map and we’re proud of him.” Sinyosi said.

