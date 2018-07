Rakhale has featured twice for the second division side in a friendly with Denizlispor.

The former Pirates man played the full 90 minutes in his second game in Turkey, helping the club to a 1-0 victory.

Rakhale’s first match with ─░stanbulspor ended in a 2-0 victory over Adanaspor.

The Sebokeng winger was linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs from the Chilli Boys after joining Chippa United in January from Pirates.

