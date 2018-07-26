Carnell, who worked as Solinas’ assistant coach at Free State Stars, is confident the Italian mentor’s work ethic bring good results at Amakhosi.

“Listen‚ I think you have to look at his values as a coach and what he believes in‚” Carnell was quoted as saying by TimesLIVE.

“He’s very structured‚ very organised‚ very disciplined. We were the first guys in the office at Free State Stars and we were the last guys who switched off the lights.

“In terms of effort‚ planning‚ daily logistics‚ we managed to make do with the platform that we had.

“I think it’s very difficult to compare [to Chiefs]. We had everything we needed at Stars‚ we had a great little setup there.

“But just in terms of budgetary numbers and the stature of the club‚ compared to Chiefs with a magnificent facility – I think at Stars Giovanni made do with what he had.

“He got guys working with the second team‚ and with youngsters like Nyiko Mobbie‚ giving them a fresh look. And players like Lucky Mohomi have gone on to do very well,” continued the assistant coach of New York Red Bulls.

“In terms of player development and player guidance I think we did a great job.

“There are higher demands at Chiefs. But in terms of qualifications Giovanni has all that’s required to run a club.

“I’ve seen him work in the flesh. And from the tactical point of view we got the nickname of ‘The Italian Job’‚ in terms of being structured and giving bigger teams with bigger budgets a run for their money.

“He was able to read opponents pretty well and he transferred that to the players well. He took control of a lot of things in terms of what he wanted to see on the field‚ whether it was from the fitness coaches‚ the assistants.

“He was able to delegate and we were able to implement,” he added.

“Now he comes to a club now where he’s got great people involved. In the setup‚ he’s got all the stats and the data guys right on his doorstep.

“The question is‚ has he been given the best possible chance to succeed? Has he been given the best timeframe to succeed?

“I mean only time will tell. But I know Giovanni is going to take it and run with it‚” concluded the former Chiefs and Bidvest Wits left back.

