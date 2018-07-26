Lebese unfazed by Lakay’s arrival

Following the arrival of Lyle Lakay from Cape Town City, Mamelodi Sundowns’ contestation for the left-wing position has increased now with the natural left-footed trio of Aubrey Ngoma, George Lebese and Lakay vying for a starting berth down the flank.

Lebese, who had a season to forget as he spent little time on the pitch since joining Mamelodi Sundowns last August, is not bothered by the introduction of Lakay.

“It improves me and makes me work extra hard, I have never worked this hard in my entire career,” he said.

“The good thing is that we all can play in every position, so competition is good for the team and if the team is doing well that means we are doing our job,” he added.

Last season the 29-year-old ex-Kaizer Chiefs winger made 12 appearances for Masandawana and has struggle with his weight, although he has lost about 6KG.

“I can’t sulk, it won’t help me with anything, I need to work hard. I am happy and I am working hard and improving,” he said, before he described his role off the field.

“The contribution is not as much as I would have liked but there’s a lot that’s happening off the field, even though (some of us) are not playing we help push the guys that are playing. I think I did what I was required to do and I still have a lot more to offer.”

