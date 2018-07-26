 
PSL News 26.7.2018 12:41 pm

Former Wits midfielder completes Kings switch

Papy Faty of Wits celebrates with teammates during the Absa Premiership match between SuperSport United and Bidvest Wits at Lucas Moripe Stadium. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Papy Faty has signed with National First Division side Real Kings.

The former Bidvest Wits midfielder has returned to football after he was advised to stop playing football in 2016 because he could suffer cardiac arrest.

Kings director Philani Majola confirmed to Phakaaathi that Faty has signed a two-year deal with his club.

“Yes it’s true that he has signed with us,” Majola told Phakaaathi.

“He is in training with the rest of the team today. We signed him and he joined the team for pre-season training immediately.

“He agreed to a two-year deal. He is our player now. We are happy to have him here.”

