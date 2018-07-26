 
PSL News 26.7.2018 10:37 am

City sign Dutch goalkeeper

Phakaaathi Reporter
Cape Town City's new goalkeeper Peter Leeuwenbergh.

Cape Town City have signed goalkeeper Peter Leeuwenbergh from Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam.

The 24-year-old former Dutch youth international has signed a 3-year deal with Benni McCarthy’s side.

City confirmed Leeuwenbergh on their Twitter account.

“The former Dutch youth international has signed a 3-year deal with CTCFC after spending the last 10 years with @AFCAjax. Peter is relishing his new challenge and the club welcomes the immense quality and experience he will bring to the PSL.,” read a tweet from City.

City have been on the lookout for a goalkeeper since last season with them expressing their interest in Brilliant Khuzwayo.

The former Chiefs goalkeeper has since joined rivals Orlando Pirates.

