Chiefs confirm interest in Mashaba

The former Bafana Bafana defender started training with Chiefs on Tuesday morning.

“We have Mzi with us for training while the technical team have a look at him,” Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung told the club’s website.

“We will see how it goes and a final decision on him will be made in due course.

“We are looking at bolstering the left side of our play,” added Motaung. “We know what he can offer but he has been out of action for a while and with our new coach (Giovanni Solinas) also coming in, we want to make informed decisions before finalising anything.”

Amakhosi are set to play Cape Town City in the inaugural Mpumalanga Cultural Experience Cup.

The clash, which is scheduled for 3pm, will be preceded by a match between Mbombela United and Spear of the Nation at 12pm.

